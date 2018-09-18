Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 September

Bears block PM Pashinyan’s way in Artsakh


 YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Two bears appeared in front of PM Nikol Pashinyan’s car during his visit to Artsakh. ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister’s aide Nairi Sargsyan posted footage on his Facebook page.

“We were touring in Artsakh when suddenly 2 beautiful bears appeared in front of our car”, he wrote.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration