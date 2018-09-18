Bears block PM Pashinyan’s way in Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Two bears appeared in front of PM Nikol Pashinyan’s car during his visit to Artsakh. ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister’s aide Nairi Sargsyan posted footage on his Facebook page.

“We were touring in Artsakh when suddenly 2 beautiful bears appeared in front of our car”, he wrote.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan