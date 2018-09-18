Bears block PM Pashinyan’s way in Artsakh
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Two bears appeared in front of PM Nikol Pashinyan’s car during his visit to Artsakh. ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister’s aide Nairi Sargsyan posted footage on his Facebook page.
“We were touring in Artsakh when suddenly 2 beautiful bears appeared in front of our car”, he wrote.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 21:28 Bears block PM Pashinyan’s way in Artsakh
- 20:33 Armenian Armed Forces and Defense Army confidently keep control of the front line situation – Nikol Pashinyan
- 20:00 President of Artsakh and Prime Minister of Armenia visit northern section of the border
- 19:46 Ambassador of Congo David Maduka delivers copies of credentials to FM Mnatsakanyan
- 18:39 President Sarkissian receives leadership of “Vardanants Knights”
- 17:41 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-09-18
- 17:40 Asian Stocks - 18-09-18
- 17:08 Israeli army blames Damascus for Russian Il-20 downing
- 17:05 Azerbaijani billionaire charged with 2004 attempted kidnapping of pop singer Avraam Russo
- 16:50 5th Wine Festival held in Artsakh’s Togh village
- 16:13 President Sarkissian hosts Yerevan State University students
- 15:15 Armenia, China sign air communication agreement
- 15:09 All former presidents to be invited to Armenian Independence Day celebrations, government says
- 14:31 Armenian cenbank chief re-elected as Chairman of Council at CIS Interstate Bank
- 14:13 Armenia notifies PACE monitoring committee on Azerbaijani cross-border shootings
- 13:44 Russian defense minister blames Israel for downing military plane over Mediterranean
- 13:29 Pope to Armenian Mekhitarist Congregation: continue to illuminate the path to unity
- 13:24 2500 EEU companies + 250 non-EEU firms to participate in Armenia Eurasian Week forum
- 13:16 Armenian citizen arrested in Istanbul in suspicion of currency exchange heist
- 12:54 Defense minister, FAST director discuss cooperation
- 12:40 Syria downed Russia's plane because Israeli F-16s used it as cover – Russian military says
- 12:35 President Sarkissian donates rare Armenian Genocide photographs from personal collection to national archive
- 12:13 After nearly a century, Saryan masterpiece finds its way back home
- 12:09 Yerevan’s chief architect fired
- 11:46 President awards military servicemen, veterans
- 11:09 Yerevan gears up to celebrate Armenian Independence Day
- 11:00 Armenia’s Human Rights Defender's Office praised by European Union for ‘excellent’ job
- 10:55 Turkey dispatches UAV’s to tackle spreading wildfire near Mount Ararat foothills
- 10:46 Yerevan’s Republic Square to be focal point of Independence Day celebrations
- 10:43 Independence Day celebrations to feature Selfie Hour in Yerevan’s Republic Square
- 10:22 Russian military plane with 14 on board disappears over Mediterranean Sea during Israeli strikes on Latakia
- 10:20 European Stocks - 17-09-18
- 10:20 US stocks down - 17-09-18
- 10:19 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-09-18
- 10:19 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 17-09-18
11:53, 09.15.2018
Viewed 6446 times Archaeologists study 70,000-year-old prehistoric site in Armenian village
19:01, 09.16.2018
Viewed 5692 times Armenian MMA fighter Karine Karapetyan annihilates Azerbaijani opponent, sister of notorious murderer Ramil Safarov
12:02, 09.16.2018
Viewed 2490 times URGENT: Armenian civilian wounded as Azerbaijani military opens heavy cross-border gunfire at border town and 3rd Army Corps
11:10, 09.15.2018
Viewed 2358 times ‘Armenia is great’: Jean-Claude Van Damme arrives in Yerevan
14:34, 09.16.2018
Viewed 2220 times Armenia, China reach multiple agreements in Beijing political consultations