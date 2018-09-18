Ambassador of Congo David Maduka delivers copies of credentials to FM Mnatsakanyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received on September 18 Ambassador of Congo to Armenia David Maduka (residence in Moscow), on the occasion of delivering the copies of credentials, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

Congratulating the Ambassador on the occasion of the appointment to that very responsible position, the Armenian FM hoped that during his tenure the cooperation between the two countries will strengthen and activate. The sides noted that there is a great potential for developing trade and economic relations and it’s necessary to outline the framework of the steps for its implementation.

The sides referred to the close cooperation in the sidelines of international organizations and particularly the OIF.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and David Maduka also referred to the preparatory works of the Yerevan summit of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie, and the events planned in the sidelines of the summit. In this context Minister Mnatsakanyan noted that Armenia’s membership to the OIF greatly fostered the development of relations of Armenia with the other members of the organization and particularly the African countries. The Minister emphasized that the cooperation in the sidelines of the OIF is a means for progressing our common values and goals – pluralism, solidarity, humanism, human rights and democracy.

The Armenian FM presented to the Ambassador of Congo the position and priorities of the Armenian side on Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement. The sides shared the opinion that the peaceful settlement of the conflict has no alternative.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan