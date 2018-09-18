Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-09-18

YEREVAN, 18 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 September, USD exchange rate is down by 0.79 drams to 484.37 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 0.34 drams to 565.50 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.04 drams to 7.15 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 0.32 drams to 635.69 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 31.30 drams to 18717.02 drams. Silver price is down by 1.06 drams to 220.67 drams. Platinum price is down by 82.73 drams to 12473.86 drams.