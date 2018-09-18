Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 September

Yerevan’s chief architect fired


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan’s chief architect Tigran Barseghyan has been fired.

The official document on Barseghyan’s dismissal states that it is “based on [his own] [resignation request]. The dismissal was approved and signed by Acting Mayor of Yerevan Kamo Areyan.

Other details were unavailable at the moment.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration