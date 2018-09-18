Yerevan’s chief architect fired
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan’s chief architect Tigran Barseghyan has been fired.
The official document on Barseghyan’s dismissal states that it is “based on [his own] [resignation request]. The dismissal was approved and signed by Acting Mayor of Yerevan Kamo Areyan.
Other details were unavailable at the moment.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
