Yerevan’s chief architect fired

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan’s chief architect Tigran Barseghyan has been fired.

The official document on Barseghyan’s dismissal states that it is “based on [his own] [resignation request]. The dismissal was approved and signed by Acting Mayor of Yerevan Kamo Areyan.

Other details were unavailable at the moment.

