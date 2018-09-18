Armenia’s Human Rights Defender's Office praised by European Union for ‘excellent’ job

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. During an ongoing OSCE high-level conference in Warsaw, the European Union’s new statement regarding the freedom of speech and freedom of assembly was issued.

The statement was publicized September 17 by the representative of the United Kingdom on behalf of the European Union.

The report puts a special emphasis on the Human Rights Defender’s Office of Armenia, and the positive role of its staff in monitoring the peaceful rallies of this year. “It is an excellent example which shows how independent monitoring can encourage democracy,” the statement says, according to the Human Rights Defender’s Office.

The statement stressed the significance of the freedom of speech and freedom of assembly, the role of civil society and national institutions of human rights in this field, and it also addressed the concerns of the EU in these matters.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan