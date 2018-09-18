Independence Day celebrations to feature Selfie Hour in Yerevan’s Republic Square

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS: An event called “Selfie Hour” will take place as part of the upcoming program dedicated to the Armenian Independence Day – September 21.

Speaking at a news conference in Republic Square, Yerevan, culture minister Lilit Makunts said that people will have the chance to get photographed with famous individuals at 14:00, September 21.

“The event program of September 21 will be rather full and decentralized. Concerts and performances will take place in different parts of the capital. Different types of music, rock, pop, jazz and others, will be heard in different streets of the capital,” she said.

Groups from the provinces and guests from Artsakh will also take part in the events.

