Minor earthquake in Armenia’s south

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Seismic Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia has detected a minor earthquake in the territory of the country at 22:18, September 17.

The magnitude 1,9 earthquake was detected 3 kilometers north-west from Dastakert, a village in the southernmost province of Syunik 225km south of Yerevan.

The quake was felt lightly in the village. No damages or injuries are reported.

