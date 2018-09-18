Minor earthquake in Armenia’s south
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Seismic Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia has detected a minor earthquake in the territory of the country at 22:18, September 17.
The magnitude 1,9 earthquake was detected 3 kilometers north-west from Dastakert, a village in the southernmost province of Syunik 225km south of Yerevan.
The quake was felt lightly in the village. No damages or injuries are reported.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 11:09 Yerevan gears up to celebrate Armenian Independence Day
- 11:00 Armenia’s Human Rights Defender's Office praised by European Union for ‘excellent’ job
- 10:55 Turkey dispatches UAV’s to tackle spreading wildfire near Mount Ararat foothills
- 10:46 Yerevan’s Republic Square to be focal point of Independence Day celebrations
- 10:43 Independence Day celebrations to feature Selfie Hour in Yerevan’s Republic Square
- 10:22 Russian military plane with 14 on board disappears over Mediterranean Sea during Israeli strikes on Latakia
- 10:20 European Stocks - 17-09-18
- 10:20 US stocks down - 17-09-18
- 10:19 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-09-18
- 10:19 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 17-09-18
- 10:19 Oil Prices Down - 17-09-18
- 10:02 Putin, Erdogan agree to set up Idlib buffer zone
- 09:59 North Korean leader personally welcomes South Korean President in Pyongyang airport
- 09:56 Minor earthquake in Armenia’s south
- 09.17-21:01 Massive fire breaks out on the slopes of Mount Ararat – Ministry of Emergency Situations presents details
- 09.17-20:34 In all probability huge fire breaks out on Mount Ararat
- 09.17-17:47 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-09-18
- 09.17-17:45 Asian Stocks - 17-09-18
- 09.17-17:00 Artsakh’s president summons consultation over military mobilization readiness trainings
- 09.17-16:40 Armenia’s Sergei Smbatyan to conduct concert dedicated to Yerevan’s 2800th anniversary in Rome’s Teatro dell’Opera
- 09.17-16:27 Human Rights Defender demands clarification from investigators over searching editorial office of Yerevan Today
- 09.17-16:19 Yerevan Today news media’s editor-in-chief claims detectives confiscated his office computer
- 09.17-16:04 Court grants $10,000 bail for release of Masis mayor from pre-trial detention
- 09.17-15:52 Armenian PM meets with EEU cenbank governors
- 09.17-15:51 Engineering units of Russian military base in Armenia commence special tactical exercises
- 09.17-15:27 Combat-readiness training alarm declared in Russian military base in Armenia
- 09.17-14:41 Investigative Committee confirms search operations in Yerevan Today online news media office
- 09.17-14:35 Six suspects in 2015 armed syndicate case released from pre-trial detention
- 09.17-14:28 Armenia remains committed to peaceful settlement process of NK conflict, says FM Mnatsakanyan
- 09.17-13:59 ARMENPRESS executive inducted to Georgia’s Academy of Public and Political Relations
- 09.17-13:23 Murat Çelikkan named winner of 10th Hrant Dink Awards
- 09.17-13:06 ‘Only free, fair, transparent and democratic elections from now on’, says Armenian First Deputy PM
- 09.17-12:45 UAE embassy sponsors Village Life and Traditions Festival in Yerevan
- 09.17-12:16 Water management executive under investigation for misconduct
- 09.17-12:06 Artsakh’s Speaker of Parliament holds meeting with Armenian FM in Stepanakert
11:53, 09.15.2018
Viewed 6063 times Archaeologists study 70,000-year-old prehistoric site in Armenian village
19:01, 09.16.2018
Viewed 5317 times Armenian MMA fighter Karine Karapetyan annihilates Azerbaijani opponent, sister of notorious murderer Ramil Safarov
12:02, 09.16.2018
Viewed 2336 times URGENT: Armenian civilian wounded as Azerbaijani military opens heavy cross-border gunfire at border town and 3rd Army Corps
11:10, 09.15.2018
Viewed 2174 times ‘Armenia is great’: Jean-Claude Van Damme arrives in Yerevan
14:34, 09.16.2018
Viewed 2086 times Armenia, China reach multiple agreements in Beijing political consultations