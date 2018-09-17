Armenian PM meets with EEU cenbank governors

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has held a meeting today with governors of central banks of Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries, who have arrived in Armenia to participate in the events dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the introduction of the Armenian currency, the dram.

During the meeting the PM welcomed the executives in the Armenian government and thanked them for taking part in the events.

PM Pashinyan noted that despite the non-violent, “velvet” revolution, the Armenian dram continued maintaining stability, which is an important factor in terms of economic development.

He attached importance to close partnership between central banks of EEU countries for the development of financial markets, advancement of economies and introduction of new mechanisms.

The Armenian PM expressed hope that productive and constructive discussions will continue between the executives of financial structures for developing cooperation.

The governors presented to the PM the steps aimed at further expansion of partnership, which will contribute to the development and enhancement of economies within integration processes, including capital markets and trade-turnover ties.

Ideas were exchanged over the possibilities of implementing mutual calculations with national currencies within the EEU.

