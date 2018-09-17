Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 September

Armenia to carry out inspections in Turkish sites as part of Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE)

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. An inspection group of the Armenian Armed Forces will carry out inspections of announced locations in the territory of Turkey September 17-22 within the framework of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), the defense ministry of Armenia told ARMENPRESS.

