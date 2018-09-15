Armenian PM, Lydian International officials meet in Paris

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has held a meeting with Lydian International’s Chairman of the Board Gordon Wylie and member of the Board Gillian Davidson in Paris on the sidelines of his working visit to France.

The situation around the Amulsar mine project and possible ways for solutions were discussed at the meeting, the government’s press service said.

In this context, the Armenian PM attached importance to the priority and significance of the safety of water resources of the Amulsar region and Sevan. At the same time, the PM mentioned that any solution should be based on specific facts. He also highlighted the continuous dialogue between Lydian International and the public.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan