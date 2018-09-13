Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 September

PM Pashinyan arrives in Paris

PM Pashinyan arrives in Paris

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in French capital Paris.

The correspondent of ARMENPRESS informs Pashinyan was met at the airport by Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte.

Pashinyan is scheduled to hold meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and the representatives of the Armenian community in France.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




