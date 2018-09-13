SHANT 2018: Parliament continues drilling war scenario
12:24, 13 September, 2018
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. As reported earlier, as part of the ongoing SHANT 2018 military exercises, the Armenian parliament played a scenario of declaring war.
In this scenario the Speaker and chairs of committees, as well as heads of parliamentary friendship groups, are to notify international partners about the situation in the country.
Other necessary actions are also defined in the scenario.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
