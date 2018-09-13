Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 September

SHANT 2018: Parliament continues drilling war scenario

SHANT 2018: Parliament continues drilling war scenario

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. As reported earlier, as part of the ongoing SHANT 2018 military exercises, the Armenian parliament played a scenario of declaring war.

In this scenario the Speaker and chairs of committees, as well as heads of parliamentary friendship groups, are to notify international partners about the situation in the country.

Other necessary actions are also defined in the scenario.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Related News

... last news on ""Shant-2018" Exercises"
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration