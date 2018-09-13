Anti-Armenian phrasing removed from PACE draft resolution

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. An anti-Armenian wording has been removed from a draft resolution of PACE, Armenian delegation head to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Arpine Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

“Perhaps I wouldn’t address this issue if not for Azerbaijani president’s yesterday’s military-patriotic and pathos hysteria, because I don’t like to make disclosures in advance. I will provide more detailed information at the PACE October session, while now let’s note that one of the reasons of the hysteria was that two days ago, another phrasing so desirable for Azerbaijan “Nagorno Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan”, did not make it to the draft of another report [in PACE],” she said.

Hovhannisyan mentioned that during the 1 year that she is in office as head of the Armenian delegation to PACE, this is already the 6th time when undesirable wordings, which are a result o f Azerbaijan lobbying, in reports are being removed.

“The same work will be continued. Aliyev needs to understand that neither praising Nikol Pashinyan and then criticizing won’t give him Artsakh, nor can he ever achieve the weakening of our defense by relying on domestic political contradictions in Armenia. When it is about existence and identity, there is no contradiction inside the country nor any compromise for Azerbaijan. Remember, you won’t succeed. Deal with your own problems. You have many of them [problems],” Hovhannisyan said, addressing the Azerbaijani leadership.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan