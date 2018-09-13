Armenian parliament adopts decision to declare war in the sidelines of “Shant-2018” drills
01:59, 13 September, 2018
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The National Assembly of Armenia has adopted a decision to declare conditional war against Azerbaijan in the sidelines of “Shant-2018” drills, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
