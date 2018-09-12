SIMULATION – SHANT 2018 drills: Military presents ongoing scenario

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan has presented the scenario of the SHANT 2018 ongoing military drills on September 12.

He said that under the scenario the situation has escalated and Azerbaijan, with active support of Turkey, is trying to solve the NK conflict militarily. Along with infiltration attempts of enemy recon groups and combat operations, Azerbaijan is bombarding settlements, there are casualties and injured. Armenian Armed Forces are suppressing enemy firing positions by tactical actions, according to the scenario.

According to the scenario, 400 refugees have crossed into Armenia from Turkish territory.

He said that the scenario also envisages a Cabinet meeting soon.

