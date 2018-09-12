FIDE President candidate Arkady Dvorkovich to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of the Chess Federation of Armenia, Arkady Dvorkovich – the candidate for president of FIDE, will arrive to Armenia on September 13.

During the visit Dvorkovich will get acquainted with the achievements of Armenian chess. The federation will present the experience in introducing chess in public education and upcoming steps, the chess federation of Armenia said.

Dvorkovich will visit public schools, the Chess scientific-research center which was opened this year in the Armenian Pedagogical University, and the Chess Academy of Armenia.

