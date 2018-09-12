Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 September

‘Concerning for the country’ – lawmaker on wiretapping scandal

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the state-legal affairs committee of the Armenian parliament Gevorg Kostanyan says the wiretapping of the phone conversation between National Security Service director Arthur Vanetsyan and Special Investigative Committee’s director Sasun Khachatryan is concerning for the country.

“This is a very dangerous and concerning occurrence for the country. As far as the specific circumstances, I will address them a bit later,” Kostanyan, a former prosecutor general, said.

He said he is planning to summon a press conference on the matter.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




