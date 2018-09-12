Investigation underway on wiretapping of security chiefs’ phones

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Committee has launched proceedings on the criminal case which was initiated over the wiretapping of the phone conversation between National Security Service director Arthur Vanetsyan and Special Investigative Committee director Sasun Khachatryan. The criminal case was launched on breach of confidentiality of correspondence, phone conversation or postal, telegram or other means of communications and illegally acquiring computer information, the investigative committee said.

An investigation is underway.

Other details of the investigation aren’t available for disclosure yet, the investigative committee said.

