Armenian FM to visit Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will visit Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh next week.

“The minister will have meetings with leaders of the Republic of Artsakh in Stepanakert,” foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan told a press conference.

