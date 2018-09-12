Armenian deputy FM to visit China

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of the Chinese foreign ministry, Armenian deputy minister of foreign affairs Armen Papikyan will visit Beijing September 13-17, foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan told a press conference.

He said that Papikyan will visit the Chinese capital for regular political consultations between the foreign ministries of both countries.

The deputy FM will also visit Shanghai to meet with the local government.

