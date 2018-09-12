Armenia notifies OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries on Azerbaijani cross-border gunfire

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian foreign ministry has notified the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on the Azerbaijani cross-border gunfire at the province of Tavush on September 11, foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan told a press conference today.

“In this type of situations our mechanism of actions is clear: First of all the foreign ministries and ambassadors of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries, the OSCE Personal Representative of the Chairperson in Office are notified that another gross violation has taken place by Azerbaijan,” Balayan said.

He said that the Azerbaijani encroachments are continuous is nature, which is a consequence of the destructive conduct of Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan refuses to implement the agreements which were reached and reaffirmed in Vienna, St. Petersburg and Geneva,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan