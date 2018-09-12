Government plans to set new minimal pension system from 2019

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government recommends the introduction of a new tool – the minimal pension size – in the state pension system with the purpose to overcome extreme poverty among pensioners, the online platform of legal acts reported.

“This tool will enable to make the ongoing policy more targeted, by targeting low pensions,” the draft says.

The minimal pension size from January 1, 2019 is envisaged as 25,500 drams, according to the draft.

The bill is set to come into force from January 1, 2019.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan