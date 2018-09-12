Parliament session kicks off: LIVE
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The parliament session has kicked off.
Lawmakers are set to hold a confirmation vote to elect a new president of the court of cassation.
A Q&A with Cabinet members is also expected during the session.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
