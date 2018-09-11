‘This is a pitiful attempt to stop us, but we won’t be quelled’, SIS chief says on wiretapped recording

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Special Investigative Service director Sasun Khachatryan says he is sure that the wiretapped recording of a phone conversation between him and National Security Service director Arthur Vanetsyan which was disclosed online is a pitiful attempt to stop them, which won’t succeed.

“The conversation between me and the NSS director has been published, where we discussed certain issues regarding the March 1 case. Vanetsyan had concerns over the fact that whether it is true that when a person is being brought to court without being arrested, and that the court must examine a motion in conditions when the person is free. I talked about the grounds of the arrest, I presented in what conditions it is being done,” the SIS head told a press conference today.

Speaking about the part of the recording where he and Vanetsyan are discussing the arrest of CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, Sasun Khachatryan said he has simply informed the NSS director that a motion has already been submitted and that he has already told the Prime Minister about it.

“The Prime Minister has numerously mentioned that no ban will exist on arresting any given individual, which in turn was applied in the Khachaturov case. I expressed opinion that in this case the arrest can be very effective,” he said.

Khachatryan said that he cannot find words to comment the step of publishing the recording. “This is a pitiful attempt to stop us, but be certain that we won’t be quelled, we will do our job,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan