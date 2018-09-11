SIMULATION - SHANT 2018: Simulated adversary escalates situation at border as part of drills scenario

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. In accordance to the simulated SHANT 2018 drills, the adversary has launched operations at the border, defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan told reporters in the ministry HQ.

“As of 14:00, according to the scenario, the situation has escalated in the region, there are build-ups at the border. The simulated adversary has launched drastic actions, we have casualties from both sides. Now, certain operations are underway. There is a danger of a big refugee flow, during which terrorists might infiltrate into Armenia,” he said.

Hovhannisyan said that the drills will also feature other scenarios, like simulated disaster scenarios.

He said that they will provide regular tactical updates.

The next briefing will take place on 16:00.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan