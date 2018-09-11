Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet soon

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov will have a new meeting soon, Mnatsakanyan himself told reporters today, without specifying the date.

“I am trying to be very accurate in this matter and make statements in an agreed manner. We will announce about the meeting in an agreed-upon manner, in order to maintain respect for each other,” he said.

“We have expressed our commitment for the peaceful negotiations process. A meeting took place in July in Brussels, an agreement was reached to continue the process, to organize the next meeting. This meeting will take place very soon,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan