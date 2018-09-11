72 year-old Sylvester Stallone to film fifth Rambo movie

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. American blockbuster movie star Sylvester Stallone is making the fifth installment of his iconic Rambo movies.

“Starting soon and getting very excited ... The world may be changing but not him. NOTHING IS OVER”, the 72 year old said on Instagram, posting a photo from the 2008 Rambo film.

Rambo is a film series based on the David Morrell novel First Blood and starring Sylvester Stallone as John Rambo, a troubled Vietnam War veteran and former U.S. Army Special Forces soldier who is skilled in many aspects of survival, weaponry, hand-to-hand combat and guerrilla warfare. The series consists of the films First Blood (1982), Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985), Rambo III (1988) and Rambo (2008).

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan