Asian Stocks - 10-09-18
TOKYO, 10 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 10 September:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.30% to 22373.09 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.20% to 1687.61 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 1.21% to 2669.49 points, and HANG SENG is down by 1.33% to 26613.42 points.
