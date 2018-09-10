Asian Stocks - 10-09-18

TOKYO, 10 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 10 September:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.30% to 22373.09 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.20% to 1687.61 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 1.21% to 2669.49 points, and HANG SENG is down by 1.33% to 26613.42 points.