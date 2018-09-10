Georgian Prime Minister honors Armenian Genocide victims at Yerevan memorial

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze, who arrived in Armenia on an official visit, has visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide memorial today to pay tribte to the victims of the genocide.

PM Bakhtadze laid a wreath at the memorial and the Eternal Flame.

He was accompanied by foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and acting Mayor of Yerevan Kamo Areyan.

Acting director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Marine Margaryan accompanied the guests.

PM Bakhtadze also planted a symbolic fir tree at the tree lane.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan