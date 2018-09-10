Aronian to participate in Champions Showdown
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian will participate in the Champions Showdown in the United States.
Saint Louis Chess Club will host the event.
The Champions Showdown will take place from September 11 through the 14th. The matches will be played in Chess 960 style, also known as Fischer Random, with $250,000 in prizes.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
