‘September 23rd will be historic day’ – Yerevan mayoral candidate Hayk Marutyan says as campaigning period starts

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The My Step alliance kicked off its pre-election campaign from the Tigran Mets Avenue, where members of the bloc began marching towards the Erebuni district.

My Step, the bloc which is running for the City Council, is led by Hayk Marutyan, the acclaimed actor and activist who is running for Mayor of Yerevan.

Representatives of the bloc will have meetings with local residents at the district during the day.

A rally will take place today in the evening outside the Erebuni Museum, where Mayoral candidate Hayk Marutyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will deliver remarks.

Marutyan told reporters that they will walk across the entire city during the campaign and will wrap up the days with rallies.

Asked what his message is to the Yerevan residents, Marutyan said: “My first and most important message is that we are going to have a historic day on September 23rd [City Council election day]. We’ve waited for this day for decades. This day has come. And the Armenian people themselves should make a decision and elect its government. It is the Armenian people that will decide its future, Yerevantsis will decide the future of Yerevan. This is the most important message which we will give and realize on September 23rd,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan