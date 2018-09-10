Putin congratulates Moscow Mayor on re-election

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Incumbent Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin with his victory in the mayoral elections, held in the Russian capital on Sunday, the press service of the presidential administration announced on Monday, according to TASS.

"During a telephone conversation Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Sergei Sobyanin with the victory in the elections of the mayor of Moscow," TASS quoted the press service as saying.

After the 56.3% of the ballots were counted, Sobyanin secured 69.54% of the votes. His closest contender Vadim Kumin from the Communist Party of Russia gained 11.65% Ilya Sviridov from Just Russia political party is in the third place with 7.28% of the votes and is followed by Mikhail Degtyarev from the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) with 6.82% of the votes.

Sobyanin has served as Mayor of Moscow from October 2010 to 5 July 2013, and was re-elected Mayor in the September 2013 city election.

UPDATE:

Voters cast 70.02% of their votes to support self-nominated candidate Sergei Sobyanin at the Moscow mayoral election. He is followed by Vadim Kumin (KPRF) with 11.44% votes, according to information displayed in the Moscow City Election Committee.



Ilya Sviridov (A Just Russia) won 7.06% of votes, Mikhail Degtyaryov (LDPR), 6.76%, and Mikhail Balakin (The Citizens’ Union), 1.87%.

According to the processed protocols, the turnout was 30.86%.

The Moscow mayoral election was held on the single voting day of September 9. There are as many as 7.2 million voters in Moscow. A total of 3,808 polling stations were opened for the election, 209 of them located beyond the city, in the Moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Vladimir Regions.





