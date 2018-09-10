Japan earthquake death toll hits 44

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The death toll from the powerful earthquake in northern Japan last week rose to 44, with 660 injured, the government said on Monday, Reuters reported.

Electricity supply remains short and top automaker Toyota suspended work at most of its assembly plants.

The 6.7-magnitude quake on Thursday temporarily paralyzed the island of Hokkaido, cutting off access by air and train and knocking out power.

About 2,500 people remain in evacuation centers, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency of Japan.

