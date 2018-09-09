Armenia to carry out humanitarian mission in Syria

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will carry out a humanitarian mission in Syria in support of the Armenian community of Aleppo, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters after an investment forum in the province of Tavush.

“The group of experts of the defense ministry will operate in Syria under the flag of the Republic of Armenia. The operation will be humanitarian. This is about doctors and humanitarian de-mining experts, who will carry out a humanitarian mission in support for the Armenian community,” Pashinyan said.

