Relations with Armenia develop in all directions – Putin

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The relations between Russia and Armenia are progressing in all directions, the correspondent of ARMENPRESS informs from Moscow that Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during talks with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan at the Kremlin.

At the beginning of the meeting the Russian President emphasized the special nature of our relations. “Today the relations between Russian and Armenia develop progressively in all the directions. This goes for political relations, military spheres, security issues and economic cooperation”, he said.

Putin emphasized the cooperation in the sphere of energy, as well as touched upon nuclear and thermal energy.

The Russian President said that the relations between the two countries also develop in the spheres of metallurgy and mechanical engineering.

“In a word we have a lot of topics to discuss”, Putin added, emphasizing that last year trade turnover rise amounted to 30% and hoped that it will further improve.

