Pashinyan-Putin meeting kicks off at Kremlin

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin has kicked off at the Kremlin, the correspondent of ARMENPRESS informs from Moscow.

It’s expected that during the negotiations the sides will discuss a number of partnership issues between the two strategic partner states.

Earlier, Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov announced, “Many questions have accumulated from both our side and the Armenian side, therefore we expect an honest and serious conversation around all those issues which relate to both bilateral cooperation, as well as cooperation in terms of EEU and CSTO,”

This is the 3rd Pashinyan-Putin meeting. The first was in May in Sochi, during the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the 2nd took place in June in Moscow during the opening of the FIFA World Cup.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan