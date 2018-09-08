Azerbaijan violates ceasefire regime nearly 200 times in a week

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani troops violated the ceasefire regime nearly 200 times on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line in the period of September 2-8, during which over 2000 bullets were fired in the direction of Armenian border guards from different caliber weapons.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh, the front line units of the Defense Army refrained from retaliation and continue to confidently carry out their military duty.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan