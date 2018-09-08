Former Prime Minister announces about accusation against him

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Former Prime Minister of Armenia Hovik Abrahamyan informs about accusation against him. ARMENPRESS reports Abrahamyan wrote on his Facebook page that on September 4 the Special investigation Service sent him a notification for interrogation as a witness, afterwards charges were pressed. Abrahamyan was allowed to leave after he signed about not leaving the place of residence.

ARMENPRESS is trying to get details from the Special Investigation Service.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan