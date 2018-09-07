Russia, Turkey, Iran adopt joint declaration urging to add assistance to Syria

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Russia, Iran and Turkey have urged the international community, particularly the UN, to add the assistance provided to Syria, reads the declaration of the trilateral summit adopted by Russia, Iran and Turkey on September 7 in Tehran.

“The leaders of the RF, Iran and Turkey urged the international community, particularly the UN, to add the assistance by providing Syria with extra humanitarian aid, demining and restoration of main infrastructural objects, including the ones of social-economic importance”, reads the declaration.

Russia, Iran and Turkey declare their commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity and the principles of the UN Charter. The sides have expressed resolve readiness to withstand separatism aimed at breaching Syria’s territorial integrity. The declaration also states that the Syrian crisis has no military solution and it can be solved only through peaceful means.

The next summit of the Presidents of the three countries will take place in Russia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan