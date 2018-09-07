Two Iranians busted carrying body-packed heroin during attempted border-crossing into Georgia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Law enforcement agencies notified the department of anti-contraband of the State Revenue Committee on September 6 that two Iranians who had entered Armenian territory earlier on the same day are potential drug smugglers who are attempting to cross the contraband into Georgia.

On the same day, Farhad Ebrahim Soleimani and Leila Noraldin Dostkan attempted to cross into Georgia through the Bagratashen checkpoint.

Border guards searched the belongings of the two Iranians but didn’t find anything illegal. The Iranians were sent for additional search to a hospital, where a body cavity search was conducted.

Doctors found heroin hidden inside the body cavities of both suspects.

Dostkan was carrying 269 grams and Soleimani was carrying 218 grams. Both suspects admitted carrying heroin.

The substances were seized and sent for expertise.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan