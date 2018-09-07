Armenian PM to meet with French president in Paris next week - according to CCAF

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit France on September 14th, Co-Chair of the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF) Murad Papazian told ARMENPRESS.

“Pashinyan will be in Paris next Friday. He will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron midday,” Papazian said.

The Armenian PM will meet the local Armenian community on September 14th. During the meeting the domestic political situation of Armenia and issues related to the French-Armenian community will be discussed, according to Papazian.

ARMENPRESS asked Pashinyan’s spokesperson Arman Yeghoyan for details, but the latter said that they provide information on upcoming visits only a few days ahead of the visit.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan