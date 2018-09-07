US targets Syria oil delivery networks with new sanctions

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The US Treasury Department said it has imposed new sanctions on four people and five entities it said facilitated petroleum shipments and financing to the Syrian government, Reuters reported.

The list includes Muhammad al-Qatirji and his company, which it said facilitated fuel trade between the Syrian government and Islamic State militants, as well as a fuel-procurement network that operates in Syria, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates to secure deliveries to Syria.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan