Armenia national football team starts UEFA Nations League with victory

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS.  The Armenia national football team hosted Liechtenstein in its first match of Nations League.

ARMENPRESS reports Armenia won 2-1. Marcos Pizzelli scored the 1st goal in the 30th minute, but Liechtenstein scored 3 minutes later. The first half ended 1-1.

The captain of the Armenia team, Henrikh Mkhitaryan earned a penalty kick, but failed to score. In the 73rd minute a Liechtenstein player received red card and in the 76th minute Tigran Barseghyan managed to score the 2nd goal.

The Armenia national team will play against Macedonia in an outgoing game on September 9.

