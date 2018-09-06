President Sarkissian holds meeting with representatives of Tekeyan Centre Fund and Armenian Democratic Liberal Party

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on September 6 had a meeting with the representatives of the Tekeyan Centre Fund and the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (Ramgavar) led by chairman of the Board of Trustees of Yerevan’s Tekeyan Centre Fund Vardan Uzunyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting President Sarkissian said it’s always pleasure to meet with old friends.

The officials exchanged views on the programs being implemented by the Fund, as well as the expected initiatives.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan