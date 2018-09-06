Armen Bayburdyan appointed Armenia’s Consul General in Los Angeles
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. According to the September 6 decree of Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Armen Bayburdyan was appointed Armenia’s Consul General to Los Angeles, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
