President Sarkissian hosts famous Swedish economist Kjell Nordström
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received today famous Swedish economist, Associate Professor at the Institute of International Business at the Stockholm School of Economics, Kjell Nordström, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
During the meeting the sides exchanged views on global economic development trends, geopolitical transformations, the peoples’ being more competitive in the new world, as well as on other issues.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
