Trump thanks North Korea’s Kim for trust

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump thanked North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un for the “unwavering faith in him”, TASS reports.

“Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims “unwavering faith in President Trump.” Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together!” Trump said on Twitter.

South Korean special envoy Chung Eun-yong said the North Korean leader hopes to significantly improve the relations with the US in coming years.

According to CNN, Kim said he had "never said anything bad about President Trump to anyone," Chung reported, adding that the North Korean leader expressed a wish to end 70 years of hostilities on the Korean Peninsula.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan