Fugitive niece of ex-President Sargsyan turns herself in to police

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Ani Sargsyan, the fugitive niece of former President Serzh Sargsyan has turned herself in to law enforcement agencies, the Special Investigative Service told ARMENPRESS.

The Special Investigative Service confined Ani Sargsyan to the country limits and released her on a signature bond pending further proceedings.

Ani Sargsyan, the daughter of Serzh Sargsyan’s brother Levon Sargsyan, was declared wanted on charges of illicit enrichment on July 6.

Levon Sargsyan, a high-ranking diplomat, and his son Narek are also wanted on the same charges.

Law enforcement agencies had found nearly 7,000,000 dollars in bank deposit documents under the names of Levon Sargsyan, Ani Sargsyan and Narek Sargsyan in the latter’s home. Narek Sargsyan owns shares at JLJ Project Company.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan