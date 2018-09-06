Extraordinary session convened by government kicks off in Parliament – LIVE
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session convened by the government kicked off in the Parliament on September 6, reports Armenpress.
82 MPs were registered.
The session agenda includes the package of legislative bills on making amendments and changes in the Criminal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code and the Code of Administrative Offenses.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
