Kremlin expects honest conversation at upcoming Pashinyan meeting, says Putin’s aide

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Russia expects an honest and serious conversation during the upcoming September 8 meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, numerous questions have been accumulated on both sides, Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters, according to RIA Novosti.

“Many questions have accumulated from both our side and the Armenian side, therefore we expect an honest and serious conversation around all those issues which relate to both bilateral cooperation, as well as cooperation in terms of EEU and CSTO,” Ushakov said.

The Kremlin’s press service added that it is expected that the development of the allied Armenian-Russian relations, as well as cooperation in the integration unions of the Eurasian territory will be discussed at the meeting.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan